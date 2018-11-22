Contact Us
NJ School Officials Get F On White House Visit: Students Here On Visas Can't Get In

Cecilia Levine
White House
White House Photo Credit: MattWade Wikipedia

A group of New Jersey students who braved a snow storm to visit the White House saw presidential security in action when three of their foreign classmates were turned away -- leaving school officials with egg on their faces, the New York Post reports.

The seventh graders from a school in Highlands (Monmouth County) had spent hours on the bus Nov. 15, leaving them with only enough time for one stop: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

When they arrived, Secret Service agents stopped three of the middle schoolers -- here on visas -- who didn't have their passports or other ID required for non U.S. citizens, according to The Post.

School administrators apparently failed to verify all students had the proper forms of ID before leaving for the trip. Without it, White House “boarding passes" sent to visitors in advance would be no good.

