Navy Sailor From Bergen County, 19, Dies In Virginia Crash

Cecilia Levine
David Suescun of Hackensack
David Suescun of Hackensack Photo Credit: David Suescun Facebook

A 19-year-old U.S. Navy sailor from Bergen County man was killed in a Virginia crash, authorities said.

David A. Suescun of Hackensack was driving his 2010 Acura on Route 218 when he lost control and hit a tree just before 8 p.m. Friday, and was pronounced dead at the scene, NJ.com reports , citing Virginia State Police.

A passenger in the vehicle was seriously injured, police said.

Suescun, a Hackensack High School graduate, enlisted in the Navy in January and made the rank of Fire Controlman in March, the article says. He was stationed at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren, Virginia.

