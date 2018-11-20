Contact Us
Kosher Deli, Rite Aid Among North Jersey Locations Exposed To Measles

Cecilia Levine
Rite Aid in Passaic is among three places that possibly were exposed to measles, the NJ Health Department said.
Rite Aid in Passaic is among three places that possibly were exposed to measles, the NJ Health Department said. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A person who was exposed to the measles in Ocean County possibly brought the highly contagious illness to North Jersey, the New Jersey Health Department said.

The three places in Passaic County visited by the local resident on November 17 and 18 are:

  • Passaic Chill Youth Drop In Center, 217 Brook Ave., Passaic on Nov. 17 between 8:30 p.m. and midnight
  • Junior’s Kosher Deli, 215 Main Ave., Passaic, on Nov. 18 between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
  • Rite Aid, 78 Main Ave., Passaic on Nov. 18 between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

The Passaic County exposure is associated with the outbreak in Ocean County, in which a 15th infected person was confirmed with Friday.

Symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. Measles can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain), and is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

Click here for the NJDOH Measles Page.

