Lodi's National Wholesale Liquidators was nearly empty on Black Friday.

Following a month-long closing sale, the retailer -- which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month -- will shut for good on Monday.

The only other New Jersey location in Jersey City also had closing sales all month long.

National Wholesale Liquidators sells a variety of discount merchandise including furniture, clothing, watches, vacuums and more.

