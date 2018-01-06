NY Giant Jason Pierre-Paul Buys NJ Home Through Wyckoff Broker

WYCKOFF, N.J. – Welcome to New Jersey, Jason Pierre-Paul!

Pierre-Paul, one of the top players on the New York Giants, credits real estate agent Juliana Sullivan of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage of Wyckoff and Franklin Lakes with helping him find the perfect home.

The brokerage did not release the athlete's address for privacy purposes.

CORRECTION: J PP did not move to Wyckoff, as previously published by Daily Voice. He moved to New Jersey with help from a Wyckoff-based brokerage.

"I wanted a house with old charm and character in a nice neighborhood with a certain level of privacy," said Pierre-Paul, a defensive end for the Giants.

"Juliana really zoned in on all my needs and made the experience easy and fun."

The Deerfield Beach, Fla., native was drafted in 2010, and has helped lead the team to its Super Bowl XLVI victory.

"I was traveling a lot during the off-season but because Juliana did everything electronically, I was able to put in offers and respond quickly to compete in multiple-offer situations which led to an accepted offer.

"I am excited about my new place and I am thankful for everything Juliana did to help me find the perfect home.”

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Cares, the real estate company’s philanthropic arm, is often included in Pierre-Paul’s charitable giving activities.

Over the last several years, the athlete has made donations such as autographed jerseys, helmets and footballs to help Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Cares raise money to support neighbors in need in local communities.

Sullivan has been in the real estate business since 2012, earning the NJ REALTORS® Circle of Excellence Sales Award® at the Bronze Level in 2012 and 2013, and the Silver Level in 2015 and 2016.

In 2016, Sullivan was the number one real estate agent in Midland Park, according to New Jersey Multiple Listing Service sales data.

"It was a pleasure to help Jason find his perfect home in New Jersey," Sullivan said.

"He’s a great friend, an amazing athlete and a wonderfully giving person."

