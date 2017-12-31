Fire Breaks Out At Bill, Hillary Clinton's Westchester Compound

A fire that broke out at the Northern Westchester compound of former President Bill Clinton and his wife, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton was "knocked down" Wednesday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

The wood fire began in the Secret Service facility on the Clintons property at 15 Old House Lane. The building was not connected to the Clintons; main home, according to Nick Merril, a spokesman for Hillary Clinton. The fire was called in at 2:51 p.m. according to New Castle Police.

No injuries were reported, New Castle Police said. The Clintons were not at home when the fire occurred. The Clintons purchased the home in 1999.

In 2016, the Clintons purchased an adjoining house to the original property.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.