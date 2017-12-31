Contact Us
Bergenfield Daily Voice serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Bergenfield Daily Voice serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: PHOTOS: Meet Gwen, And The Demarest Police Officers Who Delivered Her
DV Pilot police & fire

Fire Breaks Out At Bill, Hillary Clinton's Westchester Compound

Sam Barron
Facebook @sambarrondv Email me Read More Stories
The entrance to the home of Hillary and Bill Clinton can be seen in the background at the end of Old House Lane in Chappaqua.
The entrance to the home of Hillary and Bill Clinton can be seen in the background at the end of Old House Lane in Chappaqua. Photo Credit: File photo

A fire that broke out at the Northern Westchester compound of former President Bill Clinton and his wife, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton was "knocked down" Wednesday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

The wood fire began in the Secret Service facility on the Clintons property at 15 Old House Lane. The building was not connected to the Clintons; main home, according to Nick Merril, a spokesman for Hillary Clinton. The fire was called in at 2:51 p.m. according to New Castle Police.

No injuries were reported,  New Castle Police said. The Clintons were not at home when the fire occurred. The Clintons purchased the home in 1999.

In 2016, the Clintons purchased an adjoining house to the original property.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bergenfield Daily Voice!

Serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.