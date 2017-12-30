Welcome, Micayla! Meet Bergen County's First 2018 Baby

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Bergen County's first baby was born at 12:03 a.m. at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Micayla Araujo came into the world weighing 5 pounds and 11 ounces at 18 inches long. Her parents are Manny Araujo and Lanine Afonso of Kearny. She has an older brother, Jonathan, 7.

"We’re ecstatic that our daughter is the first baby to be born at Hackensack University Medical Center in 2018,” Lainne Afonso said.

"I feel good and our baby is good. Micayla is the new light for the New Year. We feel very fortunate and are overjoyed that her birthday will always be so special."

Micayla was due on Jan. 8 but at 4 a.m. Dec. 31, Lainne began having contractions. Her water broke at 8 p.m. and that’s when she and Manny headed to the hospital.

Micayla was delivered naturally by Meryl Kahan, M.D., attending physician at the Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center. Both mother and daughter are doing well. The family is relieved they did not travel to Freehold as planned to visit relatives for New Year’s Eve.

“We are so proud of our new baby and the fact that she was born on New Year’s Day,” Manny Araujo, Micayla’s father said.

“It’s a sign that good things will happen for her and this is definitely the best way to start the New Year.”

