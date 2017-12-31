Maywood Mom Spots Missing Dog Who Survived 5 Days In Frigid Temps

MAYWOOD, N.J. — A dog who went missing in Maywood last Friday went back to her foster home Wednesday.

A woman who lives on Club Way was waiting for her child to arrive home from school when she spotted the Shar-Pei mix in her yard, Ruff Rehab Inc officials told Daily Voice.

The rescue sent a friend who was posting flyers down the street to retrieve the dog, who was then reunited with her foster family, officials said.

Sheba is in good shape and doing well. She will be available for adoption once she is cleared.

